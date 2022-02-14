Cavs Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in NBA All-Star Game

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers now have two players in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and they’re both on Team LeBron.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selected Cavs center Jarrett Allen to replace the recently-traded James Harden on the roster. This is Allen’s first All-Star selection. The five-year veteran is averaging 16.2 points and 11.1 rebounds a game. He currently ranks second in the league in field goal percentage.

Allen will join teammate Darius Garland on the team captained by LeBron James.

The top two voter-getters are appointed captains and pick their teams from the pool of All-Stars. Last week, James and Kevin Durant, who will not play because of injury, divvied up the group.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.