Cavs hold off late rally, send Kings to 5th straight loss

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) guards against Sacramento Kings center Alex Len, top left, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jarret Allen had 18 points and 17 rebounds, Darius Garland also had a double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Sacramento Kings 109-108.

Kevin Love scored 19 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and Lauri Markkanen and Cedi Osman finished with 15 points apiece.

Garland had 12 points and 11 assists as the Cavaliers completed the season sweep of the Kings.

Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and eight assists for Sacramento.

Buddy Hield added 19 points. The Kings have lost a season-worst five straight.

