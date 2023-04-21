***Video above: Coverage from Game 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.***

CLEVELAND (WJW / AP) – After coming off a win in their second postseason matchup earlier this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are ready for a repeat against the New York Knicks Friday night.

Thanks in part to a powerful performance by Darius Garland, which he credits to a pep talk from Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs held off New York 107-90 on Tuesday.

Now, the Cavs will be back in action New York for Game 3 of Round 1, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Cavaliers and Knicks are even 1-1 as the NBA playoffs return to Madison Square Garden for just the second time in the past decade. The Cavs have to win at least once on one of basketball’s most famed stages to regain home-court advantage.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Julius Randle is prepared to return to his normal rotation. The All-Star forward usually went all or most of the way in the first quarter during the regular season, but he was checking out about midway through the period in Games 1 and 2 while regaining conditioning following a sprained left ankle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.