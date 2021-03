Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) puts up a shot between Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) and center Justin Patton (26) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Collin Sexton had 39 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the hapless Houston Rockets their 12th straight loss with a 101-90 victory.

The Cavaliers have won four straight after losing their previous 10 games.

It’s Houston’s longest losing streak since dropping 15 in a row in 2001 and the first time the Rockets have lost five straight at home since March 2006.