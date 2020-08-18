Cavs gearing up for NBA draft lottery Aug. 20 with party, contests

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Although Cleveland’s professional basketball team isn’t playing right now, they’re still looking for ways to keep fans engaged.

The Cavaliers are specifically eyeing the NBA draft lottery, which rolls out Aug. 20., as a way to keep the passion flowing. The team is among three that have the highest chance at securing the No. 1 draft pick this year, after winning the NBA Championship just four years ago (as seen in the video above).

In celebration, the team is throwing a private, socially distant draft lottery viewing party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for members of its Wine & Gold United membership group, which includes prizes and special entertainment.

Those who aren’t a part of that can tune into the Cavs own coverage of the ESPN-covered event, on the team’s Facebook page and at Cavs.com.

Those interested in winning prizes can enter the team’s Ping Pong Prediction contest, where you select the pick number (1-6) you believe the Cavs will draw come draft lottery day.

Find out more about upcoming Cavs events and contests right here.

The official 2020 NBA Draft is Oct. 16.

