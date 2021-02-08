Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. has surgery on finger

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. had surgery at the Cleveland Clinic to fix a fracture in his left ring finger on Monday, the team announced.

Nance is expected to missed about six weeks while he rests and rehabilitates. He was injured during the game against Milwaukee Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“See you guys hopefully sooner rather than later,” Nance posted on Twitter Monday night.

Nance has been raising money for local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic by auctioning his game-worn jerseys and wearing their merchandise. While he misses games, his teammates have stepped up to have their jerseys sold.

