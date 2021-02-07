Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. could be out for six weeks with fractured finger

Larry Nance Jr #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. could be out for as long as six weeks after fracturing one of his fingers.

According to the team’s Twitter post, it happened during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Saturday night.

STATUS UPDATE: forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss approximately six weeks after sustaining a fracture in his left fourth metacarpal during Saturday night’s home game against Milwaukee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.



Nance was examined after the game and imaging performed at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury.

“Nance will now undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation activities and his status will be updated as appropriate,” the Cavs said.