CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cavaliers fans… Are you ready?! And are you happy?

New research shows that Cavs fans are among the top 10 NBA teams with the happiest fans, according to a study by an online betting site, OLBG.

Cleveland ranks in 7th place.

Here’s the top 10 teams:

Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls Miami Heat Golden State Warriors Sacramento Kings Denver Nuggets Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Lakers Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Clippers

OLBG says they ranked the happiest fans by analyzing each teams social media channels to reveal those with the most followers, average number of likes and love to angry ratio.

