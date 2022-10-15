** See video of newly drafted Cleveland Cavaliers players arriving in Cleveland in the player above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised the team’s three-year contract option on center Evan Mobley and the fourth-year contract option on forward-guard Isaac Okoro, the team announced in a news release Saturday.

Mobley was a third overall draft pick in the 2021 draft. He appeared in 69 games last season, averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 16.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes, the release states.

He was a runner-up for the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year award and led all first-year players in rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage. He also led rookies in double-doubles with 21, the fourth-most ever for a Cavs rookie, according to the release.

Okoro was the Cavs’ fifth pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 67 games last season, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 29.6 minutes. In his last 28 games, he had the 10th-best three-point percentage in the NBA.

He was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection in 2020-21, and was the third player in franchise history to reach 500 points, 50 three-pointers, 50 steals and 20 blocks in his rookie season. The other two were LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

The Cavs’ first regular season game at the Toronto Raptors is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.