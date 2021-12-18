Cavs Evan Mobley out for Milwaukee game; entered NBA’s health and safety protocols

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, right, drives against Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Browns aren’t the only Cleveland team impacted by league health and safety protocols this week.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today and will be out for tonight’s game at Milwaukee, according to a statement from the team.

The NFL decided to reschedule Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders after a large portion of the Browns roster tested positive for COVID-19.

