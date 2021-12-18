Cavs Evan Mobley out for Milwaukee game; entered NBA’s health and safety protocols

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, right, drives against Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Browns aren’t the only Cleveland team impacted by league health and safety protocols this week.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today and will be out for tonight’s game at Milwaukee, according to a statement from the team.

The NFL decided to reschedule Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders after a large portion of the Browns roster tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 and fox8.com for further developments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral