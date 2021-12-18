Cavs Evan Mobley out for Milwaukee game; entered NBA’s health and safety protocols

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Browns aren’t the only Cleveland team impacted by league health and safety protocols this week.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today and will be out for tonight’s game at Milwaukee, according to a statement from the team.
The NFL decided to reschedule Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders after a large portion of the Browns roster tested positive for COVID-19.
