CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie star forward Evan Mobley will miss at least the team’s next three games with a sprained left ankle, an injury that could keep Cleveland from clinching one of the top six playoff spots.

Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando. He underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the team provided a medical update before Wednesday’s game against Dallas.

The Cavs said Mobley will not travel to Atlanta and New York. Cleveland will be back home Sunday to host Philadelphia.