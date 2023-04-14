CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley was named a finalist for the NBA’s top defensive player of the season Friday evening.

It’s one of seven awards honoring the top players of 2022-2023.

Mobley is up against Jaren Jackson Jr. with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brook Lopez with the Milwaukee Bucks for the “Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year” award.

Courtesy of the NBA

Other categories include clutch player of the year, most improved player, most valuable player, rookie of the year and sixth man of the year.

A panel of sportswriters and broadcasters will vote to determine the winners, which will start being announced during the playoffs next week.

The Cavs are gearing up to face off against the New York Knicks Saturday evening in their first playoff run since 2018.