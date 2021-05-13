Cavs end 11-game slide, beat play-in bound Celtics 102-94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored a season-high 30 points, Collin Sexton added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 102-94 win in their home finale over Boston. It locked the Celtics into a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The Celtics played without starters Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart due to injuries. They had an outside chance to catch New York for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with only three games left.

But a loss to the lowly Cavs means the Celtics will be involved in the four-team play-in involving the Nos. 7-10 seeds. Jayson Tatum scored 29 to lead Boston.

