Cavs drop to the Kings, losing 119-105

Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox (5) passes against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaac Okor (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points and Tyrese Haliburton had a career-high 28 as the Sacramento Kings completed their longest road trip of the season with a 119-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Buddy Hield added 19 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings, who went 3-3 on their 10-day excursion.

Harrison Barnes made a late run at a triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

JaVale McGee paced the Cavaliers with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Collin Sexton had 15 points and seven assists.

Cleveland trailed for the final 25 minutes and has lost six of its last eight games.