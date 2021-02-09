Cavs drop four straight; Phoenix wins 119-113

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) greets Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) after an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 36 points, Mikal Bridges added 22 and the Phoenix Suns rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113.

The Suns have won six of their past seven games while the Cavaliers have dropped four straight.

Booker propelled the Suns to victory this time by making 14 of 27 shots, including 5 3-pointers.

The teams went back and forth down the stretch until Bridges hit two free throws to give the Suns a 117-113 lead with 17.2 seconds left.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 23 points while Darius Garland had 17.