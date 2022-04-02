NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-101 win over the New York Knicks.
Garland led seven Cavaliers in double figures as Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak. Obi Toppin scored a career-high 20 points.
Evan Fournier had 19. Immanuel Quickley scored 17 off the bench. RJ Barrett finished with 12, and Alec Burks had 11 for New York.
The Cavs are back in Cleveland Sunday to take on the 76ers at 6 p.m. The team is currently ranked No. 7 in the Eastern Conference.