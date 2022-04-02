NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 119-101 win over the New York Knicks.

Garland led seven Cavaliers in double figures as Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak. Obi Toppin scored a career-high 20 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives against New York Knicks guard Ryan Arcidiacono (51) during an NBA basketball game Saturday April 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives against New York Knicks during an NBA basketball game Saturday April 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID TO DARIUS GARLAND – Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, right, goes for basket against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday April 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Evan Fournier had 19. Immanuel Quickley scored 17 off the bench. RJ Barrett finished with 12, and Alec Burks had 11 for New York.

The Cavs are back in Cleveland Sunday to take on the 76ers at 6 p.m. The team is currently ranked No. 7 in the Eastern Conference.