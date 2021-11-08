Cavs Collin Sexton tears meniscus in left knee

Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Staples Center on October 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during Sunday night’s game in New York, the team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old left the game in the second quarter and did not return. An MRI at the Cleveland Clinic revealed the meniscus tear. The Cavs said Sexton will be evaluated further before his status is updated.

The 2018 first-round draft pick is averaging 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game this season.

The Cavs are 7-4 after their 126-109 win over the Knicks. Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley lead the team with 37 and 26, points respectively.