Cavs coach Bickerstaff fined $20k by NBA after ejection

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff yells at the referees after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Cleveland. The Hornets won 119-98. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $20,000 by the NBA for his behavior while being ejected from a game on Monday night.

Bickerstaff received two technical fouls and was tossed — for the first time as Cleveland’s coach — by referee Natalie Sago in the third quarter of a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The league fined Bickerstaff for using inappropriate language toward the officiating crew and not leaving the court “in a timely manner.”

The Cavaliers have lost five of six heading into Friday night’s game at Philadelphia.