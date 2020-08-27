Cavs, Browns and Indians form alliance to address social injustice in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cavaliers, Browns and Indians created a sports alliance to address social injustice in the city of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, the three teams announced on Thursday.

The partnership will focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and residents, promoting voting and increasing opportunities for quality education, according to the joint news release.

The effort will include Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff; Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski; and Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, general manager Mike Chernoff and manager Terry Francona. Players can also get involved.

“The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us,” Altman said.

To start, the alliance will primarily concentrate on voter education and nonpartisan voter registration, while connecting with community leaders and minority organizations.

