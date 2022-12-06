CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — The Cavaliers and LeBron James’ Lakers meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

Cleveland won their season’s first matchup 114-100 on Nov. 6, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 33 points points in the win.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-1 in home games. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 43.1 rebounds. Jarrett Allen leads the Cavaliers with 10.8 boards.

The Lakers are 4-6 on the road. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 57.4 points per game in the paint led by Davis averaging 18.1. Anthony Davis is coming off a 55-point performance in the Lakers’ 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Twelfth in the Western Conference, the Lakers are 10-12 when they’ll go head-to-head with the 15-9 Cavaliers, who are third in the Eastern Conference.

Cavaliers Jarrett Allen is out with a back injury and Ricky Rubio is out with a knee injury.

Listed as day to day for the Lakers, Davis has a back injury and James with an ankle injury.

Tip-off is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.