Cavaliers snap 10-game slide by beating Hawks 112-111

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Stevens drove for an easy dunk with 4.1 seconds left and Atlanta failed to get off a final shot as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Hawks 112-111 to end their 10-game losing streak — the NBA’s longest this season.

After Atlanta’s Trae Young, snubbed as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, missed a runner with 11 seconds left, the Cavs pushed the ball up trailing by one.

Collin Sexton passed it to Stevens, who had no one in his way and dunked. Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland 17 and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs.

Young had 28 points and 12 assists for Atlanta.