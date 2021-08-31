Cavaliers sign 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall: reports

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal with the NBA’s tallest player, Tacko Fall, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
It’s a non-guaranteed deal, Charania reported. The 7-foot-5 Senegal native spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 2.5 points per game and 2.7 rebounds.
It’s the latest deal for the Cavs, who continue to rework the roster.
Earlier this month, they acquired veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then on Friday, they dealt fan favorite Larry Nance Jr. to Portland in a three-team trade that brought Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland.