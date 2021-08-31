Cavaliers sign 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall: reports

Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at TD Garden on January 24, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 141-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal with the NBA’s tallest player, Tacko Fall, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

It’s a non-guaranteed deal, Charania reported. The 7-foot-5 Senegal native spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 2.5 points per game and 2.7 rebounds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall, agents Bill Duffy and Justin Haynes of @BDA_Sports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fall played his first two NBA seasons in Boston. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2021

It’s the latest deal for the Cavs, who continue to rework the roster.

Earlier this month, they acquired veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Then on Friday, they dealt fan favorite Larry Nance Jr. to Portland in a three-team trade that brought Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland.