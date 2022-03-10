Cavaliers sign 7-2 center Moses Brown to 10-day contract

Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. With All-Star center Jarrett Allen sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Moses Brown to a 10-day contract on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — With All-Star center Jarrett Allen sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

The 7-foot-2 Brown, who played for Dallas earlier this season, is expected to be available for Friday’s game in Miami.

Allen broke his left middle finger in Monday’s win over Toronto. The Cavs have not provided a timetable for Allen’s return, and with six games over the next eight days, it was vital they added some frontline help.

Brown appeared in 26 games for the Mavericks. The 22-year-old showed promise last season with Oklahoma City by averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 22 games.