Cavaliers select Isaac Okoro with 5th pick in NBA Draft

Isaac Okoro #23 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after the victory of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Auburn Arena on January 25, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Isaac Okoro with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

Okoro is a 6-foot-6 forward, who played one season for the Auburn Tigers. He’s only the sixth player in SEC history to be named to an all-conference team, all-defensive team and all-freshman team in the same season.

Okoro, noted as a defensive specialist, started in 28 games. He averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists a game.

Over the last two years, the Cavs selected guards. In 2018, the picked Collin Sexton eighth overall and in 2019, drafted Darius Garland fifth.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: