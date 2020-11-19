Cavaliers select Isaac Okoro with 5th pick in NBA Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Isaac Okoro with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night.
Okoro is a 6-foot-6 forward, who played one season for the Auburn Tigers. He’s only the sixth player in SEC history to be named to an all-conference team, all-defensive team and all-freshman team in the same season.
Okoro, noted as a defensive specialist, started in 28 games. He averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists a game.
Over the last two years, the Cavs selected guards. In 2018, the picked Collin Sexton eighth overall and in 2019, drafted Darius Garland fifth.
