Cavaliers score 81 points in first half, beat Kings 117-103

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, right, drives against Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds while the Cleveland Cavaliers matched their team record with 81 first-half points in a 117-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Isaac Okoro scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Cavaliers.

They held a 29-point lead at intermission and won their third in a row.

Cleveland scored 45 points in the second quarter — one shy of its franchise mark — to take an 81-52 lead.

Buddy Hield had 21 points for the Kings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral