CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that point guard Ricky Rubio has agreed to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a multiyear contract.

Rubio, who was instrumental in Cleveland’s turnaround last season before injuring his knee, agreed to a 3-year, $18.4 million deal, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the deal.

Ricky Rubio coming back to #Cavs is huge for Darius Garland. Rubio loved mentoring him. He embraced being a veteran leader.This team was playing at a different level before Rubio got hurt. Special advisor Jose Calderon was big in bringing Rubio back. They’re very close. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) July 1, 2022

The 31-year-old Rubio was having one of his best NBA seasons before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against New Orleans in December.

Rubio averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 assists in 34 games.