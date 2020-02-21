Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to give first public speech since stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: See previous coverage on this story by watching the video above.

DETROIT, Michigan (WJW/AP) - Quicken Loans found and chairman and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert will give his first public speech Friday, eight months after suffering a stroke.

He is being honored at Crain's annual Newsmaker of the Year luncheon as the inaugural member of their Hall of Fame.

Gilbert returned to work one or two days a week earlier this year.

"When you have a stroke, here's the problem with it: Everything is hard. Everything," Gilbert told Crain's Detroit Business in his first interview since the stroke. “Like you wake up, getting out of bed is hard, going to the bathroom is hard, sitting down eating at a table is hard. You name it. You don't get a break. You're like trapped in your own body.”

Right before his stroke, Gilbert was texting Michigan's governor about a deal to get long-term funding for road repairs.

That was May 25.

Gilbert was hosting a party just before Memorial Day when his vision seemed suddenly blurry. His wife and a physician friend convinced him to go to the hospital after he started showing other signs of a stroke, including facial asymmetry, arm drift and speech difficulty.

Gilbert said he had a blood clot in his carotid artery that was cutting off the blood supply to his brain. Doctors implanted seven stents inside his carotid artery to open the blood vessel.

Gilbert also owns the Canton Charge and the Cleveland Monsters.

The luncheon will take place in Detroit Friday afternoon.

FOX 8 will keep you updated on the event.

More on Dan Gilbert here.