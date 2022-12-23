CLEVELAND (WJW) – The game will go on as scheduled.

That word from the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday morning as all of Northeast Ohio is being told to stay home amid a dangerous winter storm with 65 mph wind gusts and wind chills -20 below.

“We know the weather can be a bit unpredictable here in Northeast Ohio,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8 in a statement.

They’re scheduled to play the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are the biggest threats with this storm through Saturday.

“We’re in constant communication with the NBA and local officials and we are taking every precaution to keep our fans and team members safe,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8.