Cavaliers make 19 3s in 115-99 win over champion Bucks

by: The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 115-99 on Wednesday night.

The Cavs made 19 3-pointers, won for the eighth time in nine games and leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings.

Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points after missing a game with knee soreness, but had seven of Milwaukee’s 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for Cleveland.

Bobby Portis added 22 points and Khris Middleton 21 for the Bucks.

