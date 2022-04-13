CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers get another shot to make the playoffs Friday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs entered the NBA’s play-in tournament as the eighth seed, needing to win one of two games. They dropped their game Tuesday night against the Nets 108-115, despite Darius Garland’s 34 points.

Now, it’s a must-win situation. They’ll host the winner of the Hawks vs. Hornets at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and all fans in attendance will get a “Let em know” rally towel. Tickets are on sale now.

The Cavs also reminded fans that the Cleveland Guardians home opener is at 7:10 p.m. Friday so traffic will be heavy and parking will be limited. Watch for different traffic patterns around the arena and Progressive Field.

If the Cavs win Friday night, they’ll travel to Miami to start the best-of-seven series on Sunday.