Cavaliers hand Rockets ninth straight loss, 112-96

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton, left, drives against Houston Rockets’ David Nwaba in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jarrett Allen tied his career-high with 26 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked four shots as the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away for a 112-96 win over Houston, extending the Rockets’ losing streak to nine games.

Allen, who leads the NBA making 67.2% of his field goals, made 10 of 11 shots from the floor as Cleveland won for the second straight evening after dropping its previous 10 contests.

It beat Atlanta 112-111 on Lamar Stevens’ dunk with 4.1 seconds left Tuesday.

John Wall scored 20 points and Victor Oladipo had 17 points and six rebounds in his return from a strained right foot for Houston.