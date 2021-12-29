Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio out for rest of season after knee injury

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the fourth quarter of the team’s NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will be out for the rest of the season after injuring his left knee on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, the Cavaliers said an MRI at the Cleveland Clinic revealed that Rubio tore his ACL. He will be out for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

Rubio slipped as he planted on a drive and his knee buckled. Rubio collapsed to the floor, grabbed his knee and had to be helped to the locker room. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

Before getting hurt, Rubio, who was started at the point with Darius Garland in health and safety protocols, had scored 27 points while adding 13 rebounds and eight assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.