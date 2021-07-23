Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to Jarrett Allen

In this May 7, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to shoot against Dallas Mavericks defenders Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. The Cavaliers extended a qualifying offer to Allen, making him a restricted free agent. The team had until Aug. 1 to make the offer to Allen, a 23-year-old acquired last season in a trade from Brooklyn and viewed as one of Cleveland’s core pieces. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers extended a qualifying offer to center Jarrett Allen, making him a restricted free agent.

The team had until Aug. 1 to make the offer to Allen, a 23-year-old acquired last season in a trade from Brooklyn and viewed as one of Cleveland’s core pieces. The Cavs can now match any offer given by other teams to Allen, whose size and athleticism at both ends of the floor makes him enticing.

General manager Koby Altman has expressed his hope to keep Allen in Cleveland long-term.

Allen averaged 13.2 points and 9.9 rebounds with the Cavs last season.