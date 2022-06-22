CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Dean Wade.

He made 28 starts last season and became a solid contributor during the team’s resurgence.

Wade averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 19.2 minutes in 51 games last season before suffering a knee injury and undergoing surgery. He missed the final 15 games.

The 6-foot-9 Wade had been valuable as a fill-in starter and the Cavs missed him down the stretch.

Wade gives the Cavs depth along with size and another outside shooter.

He made 43 percent of his 3-pointers in his last 12 starts.