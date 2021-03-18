Cavaliers end slide, beat Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard (11) and Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 117-110. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland added 25, and Cleveland’s young guards made big plays down the stretch as the Cavaliers ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-110 win over the Boston Celtics.

The Cavs also ended a nine-game losing streak to the Celtics, who wore their familiar green on St. Patrick’s Day but had nothing to celebrate.

Cleveland played with a lead all night, but the Cavs had to hold off a second-half rally by Boston led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum scored 29 and Brown 28 for the Celtics, who lost at home to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.