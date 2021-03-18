Cavaliers end slide, beat Celtics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland added 25, and Cleveland’s young guards made big plays down the stretch as the Cavaliers ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-110 win over the Boston Celtics.
The Cavs also ended a nine-game losing streak to the Celtics, who wore their familiar green on St. Patrick’s Day but had nothing to celebrate.
Cleveland played with a lead all night, but the Cavs had to hold off a second-half rally by Boston led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Tatum scored 29 and Brown 28 for the Celtics, who lost at home to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.