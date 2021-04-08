Cavaliers end five-game series losing streak, beat Thunder 129-102

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince (12) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 27 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a five-game series losing streak to Oklahoma City, beating the Thunder 129-102.

Taurean Prince scored 22 points, Darius Garland added 21 and Kevin Love had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers broke open a tight game with an 11-0 run to begin the second half.

Teamwork makes the dream work. 👏



Sexton: 27PTS

Prince: 22PTS, 6AST

Garland: 21PTS, 5AST

Love: 18PTS, 11REB, 2STL

Okoro: 15PTS

Wade: 12PTS, 2BLK, 2STL

Hartenstein: 8PTS, 6AST, 12REB

Delly: 7AST, 6REB#BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/MZNe9e9ukh — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 9, 2021

The Cavaliers closed a stretch in which they played seven of eight games away from home with consecutive wins at San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the first time they have won two straight since road wins beating Philadelphia on Feb. 27 and Houston on March 1.

Ty Jerome led the Thunder with a career-high 23 points.