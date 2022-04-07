CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group chief executive officer Len Komoroski will step down from the role at the end of the season, the team said in a news release on Thursday.

Komoroski joined the Cavs in 2013 as president and became CEO in 2013. During his tenure, he oversaw the acquisition of the Cleveland Monsters, the Cleveland Charge and Cleveland Legion, as well as the renovations to the arena.

In his statement on Thursday, he thanked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

“Since I first spoke to Dan about this transition several years ago, we reflected on the ambitious bucket list and journey we’ve had from the time Dan acquired the franchise. From building a world class business team, becoming leaders in commercializing our platform, executing the Transformation of the FieldHouse and establishing it as one of the top entertainment and major event venues in the world, an NBA championship and much more,” Komoroski said.

“The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend seemed like the perfect capstone to the 19 years I have been honored to be a part of this remarkable enterprise along with all of our great team members.”

He will remain involved with Rock Entertainment Group.

The Cavs regular season ends Sunday against the Bucks.