Cavaliers center Andre Drummond tips $1,000 on $164 bill

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WJW)– A server at a Florida restaurant was in tears following an act of kindness from Andre Drummond.

The Cleveland Cavaliers center visited Che!!! in Delray Beach and left a $1,000 tip on the $164 bill. The restaurant posted about his actions on its Instagram account on Sunday.

The server said things at the restaurant had been slow because of coronavirus.

“I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much,” she said.

