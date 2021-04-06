Cavaliers beat Spurs, end 5-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, right, drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-101 to snap a five-game skid.

Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland.

Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.

San Antonio finished the longest homestand in franchise history at 2-7, dropping from seventh to ninth in the Western Conference.

It marked the fourth time during the homestand that an opponent beat the Spurs to snap a losing streak.