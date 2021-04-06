Cavaliers beat Spurs, end 5-game skid

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-101 to snap a five-game skid.
Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland.
Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.
San Antonio finished the longest homestand in franchise history at 2-7, dropping from seventh to ninth in the Western Conference.
It marked the fourth time during the homestand that an opponent beat the Spurs to snap a losing streak.