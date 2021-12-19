Cavaliers beat short-handed Bucks for 6th straight victory

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dylan Windler lands on his head after going for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games, beating the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 119-90 on Saturday night.

Cleveland’s now in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the floor and made 16 of 45 3-point attempts.

Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Bucks were without any of their regular starters.