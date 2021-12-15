Case Keenum speaks after Baker Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Case Keenum will likely get his second start as a Cleveland Brown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He will speak to members of the media at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. (Check back to follow along with the live blog.)

On Wednesday, the Browns added a slew of players, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, were added to the COVID-19 list. With the game on Saturday, there’s less time to get the required two negative tests to play.

In his last start with Cleveland, Keenum led the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos. He was 21 for 33 with 199 yards and one touchdown.

Keenum joined the Browns in 2020 after eight starts with Washington. He’s been with the Broncos, Rams and Texans, and worked with Stefanski during his time with the Vikings. His best season was in 2017 with Minnesota when the Vikings were NFC North champions.

Here is the current list of Browns members who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Tak McKinley

WR Jojo Natson