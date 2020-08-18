Carrasco expected to start for Cleveland at Pirates

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 12: Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Progressive Field on August 12, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (AP) – The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

The Pirates finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits per game last season while batting .265 as a team.

The Indians went 44-37 on the road in 2019.

Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

Cleveland Indians (13-9, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-14, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).