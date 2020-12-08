CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana signed a deal with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday.
The two-year contract is worth $17.5 million, according to Passan.
Santana made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Tribe, and spent time as catcher, first baseman and designated hitter. He was part of the 2016 American League Championship team.
He played for the Phillies for two seasons before returning to Cleveland. In 2019, he was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner, and competed in the Home Run Derby.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Carlos Santana signs two-year deal with Royals: reports
- ‘One to two persons a minute die in the U.S.’: Virus deaths hit record levels
- Troopers seize heroin, cocaine and marijuana during Sandusky County traffic stop
- Ohio reports 25,721 COVID-19 cases in single day, due to clearing of antigen testing backlog
- Michigan cancels football game with Ohio State