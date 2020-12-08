Carlos Santana signs two-year deal with Royals: reports

Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins during the game at Target Field on September 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana signed a deal with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday.

The two-year contract is worth $17.5 million, according to Passan.

Carlos Santana’s two-year deal with the Royals is actually for $17.5 million, per source. I’m sure he will do something very nice with that extra $500,000.



He also can earn performance bonuses if he plays as expected that would take the deal to $18.5 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2020

Santana made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Tribe, and spent time as catcher, first baseman and designated hitter. He was part of the 2016 American League Championship team.

He played for the Phillies for two seasons before returning to Cleveland. In 2019, he was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner, and competed in the Home Run Derby.

