Carlos Carrasco’s new glove celebrates return from cancer treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WJW)-- Carlos Carrasco will never forget his first game back in Cleveland after cancer treatment.

The Indians pitcher missed three months of the 2019 season as he battled chronic myeloid leukemia. He made his return to the mound in Tampa Bay to a standing ovation from both teams, but the welcome at Progressive Field in front of the home crowd was truly special.

An image from that game is now stamped into the pocket of Carrasco's glove. He received the new equipment from Wilson at spring training in Goodyear, Arizona on Tuesday.

"I wanted to do something completely different," Carrasco said.

He went on to be the American League Comeback Player of the Year and received the Roberto Clemente Award for his humanitarian work.









More stories on the Cleveland Indians here