Carlos Carrasco bobblehead supports Stand Up To Cancer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A new Carlos Carrasco bobblehead will help raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Cleveland Indians pitcher missed three months of the 2019 season while he battled chronic myeloid luekemia. He was able to return to the mound and went on to be the American League Comeback Player of the Year.

The bobblehead, which shows Cookie with a “Stand Up To Cancer” sign, was inspired by the moment during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game where players and fans at Progressive Field recognized who they stand up for.

Sports merchandise company FOCO said it will donate $10 from the sale of each commemorative Carrasco bobblehead to Stand Up to Cancer.

Pre-order the bobblehead here

“Indians fans and baseball fans alike rallied around Carrasco, and we wanted to celebrate his strength and resilience while also supporting the fight against cancer with this bobblehead,” said Matthew Katz, senior licensing manager at FOCO.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here