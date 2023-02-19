(WJW) — Sources say Browns QBs coach, Drew Petzing, is headed to Arizona, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero.

The Browns hired Petzing in 2020.

Petzing, 35, was a football operations intern for the Browns in 2013 then joined the Vikings in 2014.

Petzing and head coach Kevin Stefanski both coached for the Minnesota Vikings before being reunited in Cleveland in 2020.

“I think he’s one of the smartest coaches I’ve been around. I say that because he coached defense in college, he’s moved to the offensive side of the ball, been in the running backs room, the wide receivers room, the quarterbacks room,” Stefanski said in 2020.

Petzing said that one of the deciding factors to come the Cleveland was his working relationship with Stefanski.