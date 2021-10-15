Cardinals head coach to miss Browns game because of COVID-19

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after he tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday.

The Cardinals will also be without quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen, who both tested positive for the virus.

Arizona will divide head coaching duties among defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

Cleveland is 3-2 and coming off a 42-47 loss to the LA Chargers, while the Cardinals have yet to lose this season. The Browns won’t have star running back Nick Chubb, who is out with a calf injury.

“Anytime you are without a player of Nick’s caliber, guys have to step up. It is never one person who replaces Nick Chubb. Obviously, we feel real strong about Kareem (Hunt) and what he is capable of, but guys have to step up,” Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The game kicks off at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:05 p.m. You can catch all the action on FOX 8.