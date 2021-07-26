‘Can’t get here soon enough:’ Browns training camp hours away

CLEVELAND (WJW) — All is quiet outside Browns headquarters in Berea just hours before the team opens training camp. But expectations outside the building are loud and clear.

“I think we are going to go to the Super Bowl, and that is 100 percent fact,” said Ben Robinson of Mentor.

Inside the team facility, those expectations are very similar after the Browns made their first playoff appearance in 18 years last season and won their first playoff game since the mid 90’s.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said, “It’s something people say you should never talk about, but nobody trains, nobody do what they do to not be a champion.”

The Browns head into the season with plenty of talent on both sides of the football.

The team upgraded their defense in the offseason adding key pieces like safety John Johnson III, defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney and drafting cornerback Greg Newsome II.

“It’s going to be a fun year, especially with that defense, they are going to give opposing teams a lot of fits,” said Ken Filiberto, of Berea.

Back for the 2021 season is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who missed the second half of last year after tearing his ACL which required surgery. He believes there is good chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Steven Weir of Brunswick says, “I don’t think it was a surprise that the run game started to deteriorate when he left the line-up for the year, when he got hurt. The run game is driven by him opening up down the field and he only makes them better.”

The Browns have been here before when it comes to the hype, it was 2019 when Freddie Kitchens took over as head coach, the team finished the year 6-10, but the hype this year is much different.

“You see what happened at the end of the year, I think we are going to keep it pushing. September 12 can’t get here soon enough,” said Cleveland resident, Brandon Wulff.

The Browns will open training camp without linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday. He tweets that he is feeling fine and is asymptomatic.