CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cardiac Kids need a jumpstart. The Cleveland Browns (2-4) are heading into Week 7 on the heels of 3 back-to-back losses against AFC North Division rivals.

The Baltimore Ravens (3-3) are at the top of the division and coming off a loss. They’re hosting a floundering Browns team Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Browns desperately need wins against Baltimore and the Cincinnati Bengals before they head into a bye week in Week 9.

Friday, the team announced G Wyatt Teller and CB Denzel Ward were out for Sunday’s game. Both players missed practice this week. Teller is dealing with a calf injury and Ward is being treated for a concussion.

Starting defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice this week.

Garrett sprained his left shoulder in a car crash last month. Clowney has missed three games with a sprained ankle.

The Browns’ defense needs a boost, and the two starters will hopefully invigorate the team if they play Sunday. Clowney is still listed as questionable.

“It was a little surprising to me just the issues we are having,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said this week about the defense.

Of course, the offense is having its own challenges. Players on both sides of the ball know they’re in a critical stretch of the season.

“Obviously, starting with the next game, a division game, just to get back on track it is a very important game for us. You know like I know, the momentum of a win can do some amazing things to a locker room. That is what we are trying to do,” WR Amari Cooper said in interviews this week.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a touchdown over Myles Bryant #27 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is still scheduled to return in Week 13 when the Browns head to Houston to face the Texans.