Can Cookie save the season? Cleveland Indians need a win tonight to keep the season alive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians had a bad night.

Ace Shane Bieber had his worst game of the season when the Tribe faced the New York Yankees in the first game of the AL Wildcard Monday.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches to DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Bieber gave up seven runs and nine hits.

Acting Indians manager Sandy Alomar, Jr. pulled him in the fifth inning.

Cleveland Indians’ Delino DeShields (0) watches as the ball goes over after New York Yankees’ Brett Gardner (11) hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

At that point, the damage was insurmountable. The Yankees were already up 7-2.

By the time the night was over, the Bronx Bombers scored 12 runs.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) delivers to Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor (12) in the first inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Not only were they hot at bat, New York pitcher Gerrit Cole had a great night.

He struck out 13 and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Cole Weather Incoming. pic.twitter.com/umvIqmvS6B — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 30, 2020

The final score was 12-3 Yankees.

Cleveland has lost eight straight playoff games.

The best-of-three series continues Wednesday night.

Carlos Carrasco gets the start against Mashiro Tanaka.

Tanaka pitched seven shutout innings in Game 3 of the 2017 ALDS against Cleveland.

First pitch is at Progressive Field at 7 p.m.

Zach Plesac is scheduled to start if the Indians take it to a game three.

Manager Terry Francona, who missed 46 games in the regular season due to poor health, watched the game from a suite. Indians president Chris Antonetti said Francona continues to recover, but the 61-year-old is “still far short of 100%.”